    Weather will be rainless tomorrow in Baku

    North wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula

    Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 26, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources tomorrow, north wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5+7 at night, +8+13 C in the daytime, in Baku +4+6 C at night, +10+12 C in the daytime.

    Rain is expected in some eastern regions of Azerbaijan and rainless in the daytime in most regions. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be +2+7 C at night, +13+18 C in the daytime. In mountains +1+6 C at night, +8+13 C in the daytime.

