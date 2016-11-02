Weather will be rainless tomorrow in Baku

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless on November 3.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Rainfall is expected in some places at night and in the morning tomorrow.

The temperature will be 5-7 C at night, 9-13 C in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will fall from higher than normal - 770 mm Hg to 767 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 85-95%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions on November 3. However, rain is expected in some eastern regions at night and in the morning. It will be foggy in some places in the morning, West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 0-5 C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime.