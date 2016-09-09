Weather will be rainless in Baku on Saturday

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula on Saturday, September 10, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, mild south wind will blow.

The temperature will be 18-22 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 29-31 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning, but in some mountainous areas in the evening the lightning and rain is expected.

South-west wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 9-14 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime.