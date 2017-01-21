Weather will be frosty tomorrow, snowfall predicted - WARNING

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on January 22, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. In the afternoon rain will fall in some areas and be followed by sleet in the evening. North-west wind will intensify in the second half of the day.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be -1+2° C at night, +3+5° C in the daytime, in Baku 0 C at night, +3+5° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 765 mm mercury column to 772 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90 %.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Rain will fall in some places in the daytime, sleet and snow expected in mountainous and sub-mountainous regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -2+3 ° C at night, +4+7° C in daytime, in the mountains -4-8° C of frost at night, 0-4° C in daytime.

Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources warns on January 22 - 23 rain, sleet and snow is expected in northern and eastern regions. It will be intensive in some parts of the Greater Caucasus. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The roads are covered with ice.