Weather to get warmer in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 9.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, mild south wind will blow and intensify during daytime.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 18-22°C at night, 27-32°C in the daytime, also, 18-20°C at night, 29-31°C in the daytime in Baku.

The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg, within the norm. The relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning

However, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous regions at evening. South-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.. The temperature will be 18-23°C at night, 28-33°C in the daytime as well as 9-14°C on the mountains at night, 19-24°C in the daytime.