Weather will be unstable: rain predicted in Baku - WARNING

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ On Novermber 1-3, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be unstable, sometimes rain is expected in some places of the peninsula, rainfall will be intense.

Growing northwest wind is predicted.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, unstable weather will dominate across the country until November 3.

Rain and sleet, snow in the mountainous areas and foothill regions expected. Precipitation will be intense in some places. Growing west wind will prevail in places. The water level in the rivers will rise.