Weather to be unstable in coming days - WARNING

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Strong north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula starting from September 26 daytime till September 28 morning.

Report was informed in the National Hydro Meteorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees compared to the previous day.

The weather will be unstable in Azerbaijani regions on September 26 - 28, lightning and intermittent rain is predicted.

Showers and hail are expected in some places. The west wind will blow and intensify in some places. Air temperature will gradually drop by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days. Water level in rivers will raise and short-term floods may be observed in some mountain rivers.