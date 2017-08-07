Weather temperature will rise again in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed at the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be sunny in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on August 8. Weak east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 23-26 degrees of heat on the Absheron Peninsula at night, 36-41 in the daytime, 24-26 in Baku at night, 38-40 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85% at night and 35-45% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 27-28 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 28-29 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 29-30 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Extreme heat is expected on the Absheron Peninsula on August 8-9, which is not favorable for the majority of the population.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Weak east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in the daytime, 42 in some places, 15-20 in the mountains at night, 29-34 in the afternoon.