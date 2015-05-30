Weather temperature up to +33°C on Sunday in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 31 in Azerbaijan was announced.

The Chief Hydrologist of Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources , Asif Verdiyev said to Report that, variable cloudy and dry weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on Sunday. In some places will be foggy in the morning and in the evening. North wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +18+21°C at night and +28+33°C in the daytime.

In most Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow.However, in the mountainous regions in the evening and at night, lightning and intermittent rain is expected.

Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime, +10+15°C at night and +20+25°C in the noon in mountains.