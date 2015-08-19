Weather temperature to be 35°C in Baku on August 20

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 20 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 20. Cloudiness is likely to increase in the evening. Mild north-west wind is expected to intensify towards the evening. Air temperature will be +23+26°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, while +24+26°C at night and +30+34°C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. However, lightening and rain are expected in some northern and western regions towards the evening. West wind will blow and intensify in various places in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime; +15+20°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime in mountains.