Weather temperature in some Azerbaijani region to be 41°C for August 15

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 15 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 15. South-east wind blow in the afternoon. Air temperature will be +23+26°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, while +24+26°C at night and +35+37°C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +21+26°C at night and +33+38°C and 41°C in some places in the daytime; +15+20°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime in mountains.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +26 +27°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +27+28°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +28 +29°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.