Weather temperature in regions of Azerbaijan to reach +32°C tomorrow

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of Hydrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report, that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 14. North - east wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +19+22°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 55-65% in the afternoon.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. East wind will blow and intensify in various places.

Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime; +14+19°C at night and +21+25°C in the noon in the mountainous areas.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +21 +22°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +22+23°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +23+24°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikh.