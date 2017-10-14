Weather in some Azerbaijani regions will be unstable on October 16-17 - WARNING

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 15, weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless, but short-term rainfall in some parts of the peninsula is expected.

Morning south-western wind will blow in the capital tomorrow and will be replaced by north-western wind in daytime, Report was informed National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR).

Temperature on the peninsula will be 12-15 C at night, 18-21 C in afternoon, in Baku 13-15 at night, 19-21 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 mm mercury column to 762 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85 % at night and 45-50 % in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, fog is predicted in some places, ecologists predict lightning in some northern and western regions, partly cloudy weather. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 8-13 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime.

Ecologists warn that in some regions of Azerbaijan the weather will be unstable, lightning, intermittent rainfall, in some places it will pour, hail, the weather will be snowy in some areas. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places. Air temperature will gradually drop 4-6 degrees compared to previous days. Water level in rivers may increase.