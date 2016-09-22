Weather in Azerbaijan will change dramatically, sleet predicted - WARNING

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ A warning was made by ecologists on sudden changes in weather conditions in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, from September 24 to noon on September 25 in Baku and Absheron peninsula a strong north-westerly wind will dominate, rain is predicted, sometimes will intensify. Air temperature will gradually decrease by 4-6 degrees in the afternoon and will be 20-22°C.

From 23 September to 25 September afternoon unstable weather is expected in the country, thunderstorms and rainfall are predicted, sleet is possible in the mountainous areas. West wind will intensify in some places. Air temperature will gradually decrease by 4-6 degrees.

The level of water in rivers will increase.