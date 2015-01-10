Weather forecast on Sunday announced

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 11 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the the Hydrometeorological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that,the weather is expected to be variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly dry. Mild south wind will blow. The air temperature will be 0-3°C at night, +3+7°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is expected to be, fog is forecasted in some areas at night and in the morning, drizzle is likely to be in eastern regions. The windy weather is expected in regions. South-west wind will intensify occasionally in some areas. The air temperature in low-lying lands will be 1--6°C at night, +6+11°C in the daytime, -10--15°C at night and 0-5°C in the daytime in mountains.