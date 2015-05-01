Weather forecast for May 2 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on Saturday announced. As Senior Hydrologist of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Akif Verdiyev said to Report, on May 2 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless weather. North wind will prevail. At night the temperature will be 8-13, 19-24 degrees during the day.

On May 2 in the regions of Azerbaijan rainfall mainly is not expected, but in the evening in some mountain and foothill areas has a possibility of thunderstorms and showers.

Expected westerly wind, fog in places. At night the temperature will be 11-16, 25-28 in the daytime, in the mountains at night 6-11, in the daytime 14-19 degrees of heat.