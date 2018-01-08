Weather forecast in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather condition in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeably cloudy and mainly rainless. However, rain is expected in some places towards the night. Fog predicted in some places in morning. Occasionally intensifying south-west wind will blow and be replaced by intensifying north-west wind in the evening.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 8-11 C in afternoon, in Baku 3-5 C at night, 9-11 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from normal 763 mm mercury column to 769 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night.

As for Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be mainly rainless on January 9. However, it will be rainy in the northern and western regions, snow predicted. Fog will be observed at times. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime, in mountains -3-8 C of frost at night, 5-10 C in daytime.