Weather forecast for January 27 announced

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 27 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the cloudy and occasion rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The variable cloudy weather is likely to be in the second part of the day. South-east wind will blow. The air temperature will be +1+3°C at night, +4+7°C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the rain with intervals is expected in Azerbaijani regions. The snow and sleet are expected in mountainous areas. The fog will be in different places. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 0+4°C at night, +5+10°C in the daytime, -3-8°C at night in mountains, -2+3°C in the noon.