Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on August 11 announced

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on August 12, north wind will blow and occasionally intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 23-26 C, 33-38 C in the daytime, in Baku 24-26 C at night, 36-38 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will blow and intensify in some places. 16-21 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 65-75 % at night, 35-45 % in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhanı, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 25-26 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 26-27 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov is expected to be 27-28 C.