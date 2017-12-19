Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 20.

Mist will be observed on some places at night and in morning. Occasionally intensifying north-west wind will be replaced by south wind in daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 7-9 degrees of heat at night, 9-13 in daytime, 7-9 in Baku at night, 10-12 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

Weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan. Rain predicted on some mountainous areas at night and in morning. Fog will be observed on some places. West wind will occasionally intensify.

Temperature will be 0-5 degrees of heat at night, 8-13 in daytime, 0-5 on mountains and 7-12 in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula till December 22 is relatively favorable to meteo-sensitive people.