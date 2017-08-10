Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 11. Occasionally intensifying north-western wind will be replaced by moderate north-east wind during the daytime.

The temperature will be 22-25 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 30-35 C in daytime, 23-25 C in Baku at night and 32-34 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 762 mm Hg from 759. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night and 40-50% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 26-27 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 27-28 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 28-29 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and rain predicted on some mountainous areas at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 33-37 C in daytime, on mountains 15-20 C at night, 25-30 C in afternoon.