Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 24. Drizzle predicted on some places in morning and in evening. North-east wind will be replaced by moderate south wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 10-13 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 17-20 in daytime, in Baku 11-13 degrees at night and 18-20 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 763 mm Hg from 766. Relative humidity will be 75%-85% at night, 55-65% in daytime.

Intermittent rain will be observed in Azerbaijan's regions on some places. Rain will gradually stop starting from the western regions in daytime. Fog predicted on some places in morning. East wind will occasionally intensify.

Temperature will be 9-14 degrees of heat at night, 17-22 in afternoon, 3-8 on mountains at night, 9-14 in daytime.