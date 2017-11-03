Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 4. Mist, fog will be observed on some places in morning. North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be 7-10 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 16-20 in daytime, in Baku 8-10 degrees at night and 18-20 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-50% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, mild fall weather on Absheron peninsula till November 6 is mainly favorable for meteosensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog will be observed on some places in morning, drizzle on Lankaran-Astara zone. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 5-10 degrees of heat at night, 15-20 in daytime, 0-4 on mountains at night, 6-11 in daytime.