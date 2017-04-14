Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on April 15, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless. Intermittent rain, lightning predicted on some places in the peninsula on the night of April 14 to 15. Occasionally intensifying north-west wind will be replaced by mild north-easterly wind in the second half of the day.

The temperature will be +8-+12°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +16-+20°C in daytime, also, +9-+11°C in Baku at night, +15-+17°C in daytime.

An atmospheric pressure will rise to 760 mm Hg from 753. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-65% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, changeable weather conditions in Absheron peninsula till April 17 may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

Lightning, intermittent rain will be observed on some places in Azerbaijani regions. West wind will intensify on some places.

The temperature will be +7-+12°C at night, +16-+21°C in daytime, from 1 degrees of frost to 4 degrees of heat on the mountains at night, +6-+11°C in daytime.