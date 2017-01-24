Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on January 25, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Mist, drizzle is predicted on some places in the daytime. Occasionally intensifying south-west wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be 1-3 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 7-10 in the daytime, also, 1-3 degrees of heat in Baku at night, 8-10 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 mm Hg to 764, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-65% in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, however, occasionally intensifying gilavar (warm southern wind) in Absheron peninsula till January 25 evening will cause a feeling of discomfort for weather-sensitive people, mild Khazry on January 26 will be mainly favorable.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog will be observed on some places at night and in the morning. Rain, snow is predicted in some western regions in the daytime. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places. The temperature will be from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat at night, 7-12 degrees of heat in the daytime, as well 4-9 degrees of frost on the mountains at night, 0-5 degrees of heat in the daytime.