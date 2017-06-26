Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on June 27, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless.

North-east wind will be replaced by moderate southeastern wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 19-22˚C in Absheron peninsula at night, 28-33˚C in the afternoon, 20-22˚C in Baku at night and 31-33˚C in the afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 759 mm Hg from 763, relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 45-55% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 20-21 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-22 C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 23-24 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Tomorrow, weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. The eastern wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 19-24˚C at night, 33-38˚C in the daytime, 11-16˚C on the mountains at night, 22-27˚C in the afternoon.