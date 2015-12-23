Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on December 24 announced

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 24, weather will be rainy in Azerbaijani regions.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on December 24, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in the daytime.

Mild north-west wind in the afternoon will be followed by south-west wind and intensify.

Temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 C at night, 9-12 degrees in the afternoon, in Baku 4-6 at night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but in some places at night and morning will be rainy, sleet and snow is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -1 + 4 degrees C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 4-9 C in the daytime.