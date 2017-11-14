Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 15, drizzle will be observed on some places. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 10-13 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 15-18 C in daytime, in Baku 11-13 C at night and 15-17 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, in next 2 days, the meteorological ambiance is expected to be moderate and temperatures close to the climatic norm is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Fog predicted on some places at night and in morning, drizzle will be observed in the eastern regions. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 6-11 degrees of heat at night, 15-20 C in daytime, on mountains 2-7 C at night and 9-14 C in daytime.