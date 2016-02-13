Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable, cloudy, mainly rainless. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on February 14 it is expected to be foggy in some places in the capital. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4+6 C at night, +8+12 in the daytime, in Baku +4+6 degrees of heat at night, +9+11 C in the daytime.

In the regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow weather is expected to be rainless, at night and in the morning will be foggy in some places. South wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be -2+3 C at night, +8+13 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, -3-8 C at high mountain areas and +4+9 C in the daytime.