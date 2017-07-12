Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on July 13, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 21-24°C at night, 29-34°C in daytime, 22-24°C in Baku at night, 31-33°C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg, lower than norm. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55% in daytime.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 21-22°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-23°C at Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and 24-25°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

In some mountainous and foothill regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and intermitted rain are expected. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 20-25°C at night, 32-37°C in afternoon, in mountains 12-17°C at night, 20-25°C in afternoon.