Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 13, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild north wind will blow.

However, intermittent rain is expected in some places of peninsula in the morning and during the daytime.

Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be 16-20 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 24-28 C in the daytime, 17-19 C in Baku at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 755 mm Hg. to 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Lightning and intermittent rain expected in some places of Azerbaijani regions. Torrential rain predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 17-22 degrees of heat at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, 8-13 C on mountains at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.

Ministry warns that, from June 12 till morning of June 13, weather will be unstable in some regions of Azerbaijan. Lightning and rain is expected. Torrential rain and hail expected in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places. Water level in the rivers expected to rise.