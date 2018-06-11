Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow has been announced in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on June 12, the weather will be gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula and intermittent rain, lightening predicted. North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 16-19 C at night, 23-27 C in the daytime, in Baku, 17-19 C at night , 24-26 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 752 mm mercury column to 757 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

On June 12, Absheron beaches will have relatively unfavorable weather conditions due to intensifying north-western winds on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 20-21 C.

On northern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh), as a result of intensifying north-western wind, the relatively unfavorable weather conditions will be observed. The temperature of sea water will be 21-22 C.

Intermittent and lightening expected in some regions of Azerbaijan on June 12. Torrential rain expected in some places. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in mountains 7-11 C at night, and 13-18 C in the daytime.