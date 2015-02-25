Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for 23th anniversary day of Khojaly massacre announced

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the day of the 23th anniversary of Khojaly genocide in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that the variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Aabsheron peninsula for February 26. A little fog and drizzle will be in the first part of the day. North-east wind will blow. The air temperature will be +2+4°C at night and +7+10°C in the daytime.

On February 26, the dry weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions. The fog is expected at night and in the morning in various places. the drizzle is likely to be in northern and eastern regions. Mild east wind will blow. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at nigth and +9+14°C in the noon, 0-5°C at night and +5+10°C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, the weak and mild hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula is useful for weather- sensitive people on February 27.