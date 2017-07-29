Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 30. Occasionally intensifying north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 23-27 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 31-36 in the daytime, 24-26 in Baku at night, 33-35 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 760 mm Hg from 755. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 22-27 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in the daytime, 42 degrees of heat on some places, 16-21 on mountains at night, 27-32 in the afternoon.