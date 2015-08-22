Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ 27 degrees of heat predicted in Baku for tomorrow.

Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, variable cloudy and occasional gloomy weather is forecasted in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. Short-term rain is likely to be in some places of the peninsula at night and in morning. Mild south-west wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +19+22°C at night and +24+28°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula and +20+22°C at night and +25+27°C in the daytime in Baku.

Tomorrow, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some places of Azerbaijan's regions. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

Air temperature will be +19+24°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime; +11+16°C at night and +18+23°C in the daytime in mountains.