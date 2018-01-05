Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Saturday was announced

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Azerbaijan on Saturday was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather condition in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be cloudy, intermittent and rainless. In some places at night and in the morning the weather will be foggy. North-west wind will blow and intensify in afternoon.

Temperature will be 4-7 C at night, 8-11 C in afternoon, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 9-11 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from normal 763 mm mercury column to 768 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night.

In some regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow some heavy rainfall is expected, snow is predicted in mountainous areas and the weather will be foggy in some places. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 7-12 C in daytime, in mountains – 1+4 C at night, 4-5 C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, no significant change is expected in the weather in Absheron peninsula by January 8. Temperature regime close to climatic norm, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors are favorable for meteorologically sensitive people.