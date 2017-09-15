Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Saturday announced

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 16.

North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 20-23 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 29-34 in daytime, 21-23 in Baku at night and 32-34 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-80% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, however, stable weather conditions in the Absheron peninsula in the next 3 days is a positive factor, high relative humidity and still air on some hours can affect meteo-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Lightning and short-term rain is expected in some northern and western regions in the first half of the day. Fog will be observed on some places in morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 31-36 in daytime, 13-18 on mountains at night, 21-26 in daytime.