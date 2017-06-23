Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Saturday announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, on June 24, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally gloomy in the daytime.

North wind will be replaced by mild south-eastern in the daytime. The temperature will be 18-20 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 25-30 in daytime, 18-20 in Baku at night, 27-29 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 758 mm Hg from 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-55% in daytime.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 19-20°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 20-21°C in, Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 22-23°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and rain expected on some places on the first half of the day. West wind will occasionally intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be 15-20 degrees of heat at night, 28-32 in daytime, 8-13 on the mountains at night, 13-18 in daytime.