 Top
    Close photo mode

    Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for March 9 announced

    In Azerbaijani regions 20 degrees and in Baku 15 degrees of heat is expected

    Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

    It will be foggy in some places, mild south wind will blow.

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 degrees at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

    On March 9, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Drizzle in the eastern regions is predicted.

    East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi