Weather forecast for weekend in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the weekend in Azerbaijan was announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report

According to her, drizzle and fog predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 28: "It is expected that the weather will be mainly rainless in the capital and the peninsula during the day. On the territory of the country, south-western winds will prevail, rainfall is expected in some regions."

The temperature will be 18-23 C during the daytime in Baku, 18-23 C in the Central Aran regions and 13-18 C in mountainous regions.

She said that on Sunday, October 29, the weather will be mostly stable and rainless: "The south-west winds will will prevail in the country on Sunday”.