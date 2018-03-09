Weather forecast for weekend in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "In next two days the weather will be unstable in the territory of Azerbaijan".

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that currently a strong wind is observed in Baku and rainfall is expected in the evening: "The rainfall has already begun to fall in districts. Snow is predicted in mountains”.

According to Mammadova, rainfall in country will gradually cease tomorrow afternoon: "On March 10-11, mainly rainless weather will be observed in most regions. Precipitations not excluded in mountainous regions”.

She noted that the strong north-western wind, which began this morning, will gradually turn moderate in the morning: "The mild east wind will blow in the coming days. Although temperature droppin from today, is expected to rise gradually on March 11”.