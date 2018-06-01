Weather forecast for weekend in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for those traveling on weekends announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, for those who traveling to Greater and Lesser Caucasus, the weather will be unstable in the territory of Azerbaijan for the next two days, torrential rain predicted at times. The temperature will be 18-23 degrees in foothills and 11-16 degrees in mountainous regions.

On June 2, occasional rain predicted in Lankaran-Astara region and dry weather will be observed on June 3. The maximum air temperature will be 17-22 C on June 2 and 20-25 C on June 3.

Unfavorable weather conditions predicted in Aran districts, on June 2 shower will be observed at times. The weather will be dry on June 3.

The maximum air temperature will be 18-23 C on June 2 and 25-30 C on June 3.

Occasional rain is expected in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The maximum temperature will be 21-26 C.

Ministry warns guests of capital Baku city that, on June 2, the weather will be unstable, windy, occasional rainfall is expected. On June 3, rainless weather conditions will be observed, weak south-east wind will blow.

The maximum temperature will be 17-20 C on June 2 and 21-23 C on June 3.