Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless.

Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources at night and morning fog is expected in some places. Speed of south wind will be 8-13 m/s, sometimes 16-18 m/s. At evening the speed of the north-west wind will be 10-15 m/s, at night - 18-20 m/s.

At night the thermometer will show +3+5 °C and +7+9 °C in the afternoon.

The air temperature in Baku will be +3+5°C at night, +7+9°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will increase from 758 mm to 762 mm. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 60-70% during the day time.

In the regions are projected at night from -3-9°C, in the daytime the thermometer will show +5+11°C.

In mountainous areas -2+3°C and +4+9°C in the daytime.