Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 13 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. But at night, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by north-easterly wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 12-15 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 21-23 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will stay at 85-95% at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, on May 13-14 the weather terms will be favorable for weather-sensitive people in Absheron peninsula.

In some of the country's regions, the lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, hail is predicted. Daytime will be mainly rainless in most regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime.