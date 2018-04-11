Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for April 12 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 12, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless. Fog is predicted in some places. Mild north-west wind will blow.

Temperature will be 7-10˚C at night, 17-22˚C in daytime.

Weather in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be mainly rainless. But in some places in the daytime, lightning and short-term rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in the daytime.

Temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 22-27 C in daytime.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, temperature will be 3-11 C at night, 13-25 C in daytime.