Weather forecast for June 2 in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 2, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Rain is expected in some places. Lightning is expected. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 15-17 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 22-24 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, meteorological factors on Absheron peninsula on June 2-4 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Some of the country's regions, the lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in mountains 6-10 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime.