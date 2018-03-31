Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan on April 1 was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature will be 3-5 C at night, 8-11 C in daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night and 9-11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from above 773 mm mercury column to 768 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 55-60% in daytime.

In the regions of Azerbaijan on April 1, the weather will be mainly rainless, it will be foggy and drizzle in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 3-7 C at night, 13-17 C in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime.