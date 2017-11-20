Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 21. Mist will be observed on some places in morning. South-west wind will occasionally intensify.

Temperature will be 10-13 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 16-20 in daytime, in Baku 11-13 at night and 17-19 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 752 mm Hg from 758. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-50% in daytime.

Weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan, rain predicted in western regions. Fog will be observed on some places at night and in morning. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 6-11 degrees of heat at night, 15-19 in daytime, 2-7 on mountains at night and 10-15 in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, however, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula tomorrow is relatively favorable for meteo-sensitive people, contrasting weather conditions on November 22 and drop in temperature in the background of strengthening of "Khazri" wind is unfavourable for meteo-sensitive people.