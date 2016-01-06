Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for January 7 in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Weather is expected to be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 7. In the morning, mist will be observed in some places. Mild north-west wind will blow, in the daytime, will be replaced withoccasionally intensifying south-west wind. Temperature is expected to be from 1 degree of frost to 3 degreees of heat at night, 6-10 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula in the daytime, 0-2 degrees of heat at night and 7-9 degrees of heat in the daytime in Baku.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 mm mercury column to 758, relative humidity will be 70-80 %. Weather is expected to be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog will be observed in some places during night and daytime. West wind wil blow and occasionally intensify in some places. Temperature is expected to be 2-7 degrees of frost at night, 4-9 degrees of heaat in the daytime, 3-8 degrees of frost in the mountains at night, 10-15 degrees of frost in high mountain areas, 1-6 degrees of heat during daytime.