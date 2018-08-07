Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan has been announced

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 8. North wind will blow and will intensify in the daytime.

The temperature on peninsula will be 22-25 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 33-35 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will below the normal 755 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75 % at night and 45-55% in the daytime.

On August 8, the temperature of sea water will be 26-27 degrees on northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), while 27-28 degrees on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). North wind will blow and will intensify occasionally.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, however lightning and rain are expected in some mountainous regions. West wind will blow and will intensify in some places in the daytime.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 34-39 C in the daytime, in mountains 12-17 C at night and 23-28 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, intensifying north wind on Absheron peninsula on August 8 is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.